Beverly’s Angels in Naples is providing kids the essentials they need during the holiday season, and they got some help from high school students across Southwest Florida.

Santa’s little elves packed sacks for the holidays at tinsel team headquarters.

“We’re just here to have fun and prepare for the holidays coming up,” said Dominic Keglic.

Faith Schwalback, Founder of Beverly’s Angels, said, “We partner with organizations. They fill out a form. They tell us everything they love to have for Christmas. And our tensile team headquarters fills those sacks.”

Schwalback supervises the elves, who were really the Miller and Keglic families.

“It’s a privilege to be able to be here and give back to our community,” said Holly Miller.

“I never want someone to feel like a checklist. I never want someone to feel like, ‘Here, this is good enough for you,'” said Schwalback.

So, what goes in the sacks?

“We give a week’s worth of socks, a week’s worth of underwear, and then at night for them to get a really good night’s sleep, we want to make sure they’re in their favorite character,” said Schwalback.

These aren’t just any sacks.

“We now ask, would your child like a Christmas sack or a regular sack, because a lot of times this is recycled to a gym bag, and they’re made fun of if they’re using a Christmas sack in April,” said Schwalback.

A sack that Santa himself could use every day of the year. Kids aren’t only getting the basic essentials.

There are also princess dresses, Barbie dolls and other toys, all for the little ones’ Christmas joys.

“I’ve been donating some of my toys and underwear, and I actually donated a WWE ring,” said Keglic.

“Santa wants to know what you want, right? Santa is not gonna bring you something you wouldn’t ask for,” said Schwalback.

Making a list and checking it twice for more than a thousand children in Naples.

Beverly’s Angels has been packing these sacks since November. Different organizations or volunteers pick up the sacks and deliver them to the children in need.