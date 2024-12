Gifting someone a pet for Christmas may sound like a good idea but not always. Animal experts remind us that owning an animal takes a big commitment.

Is there anything cuter than a puppy under the tree? Or a kitty wrapped in a bow tie?

Many people will give one as a gift, hoping for a bow-WOW.

“Yeah, we do see an uptick in animals around Christmas time,” said Liz McCauley.

McCauley runs the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. She told WINK News she and her staff try to hit pause on pet gifting during the holidays.

“There’s a Lee County license that goes along with owning an animal, and there’s also a microchip, so whoever adopts it really needs to be the person that’s responsible for it,” said McCauley.

But there are always pet stores and breeders with more open policies. If your heart is set on gifting a pet you still need to sit up, and pay attention.

“Don’t make it a surprise. It’s not a great idea to surprise someone with an animal, because you don’t know for sure that they want that animal, and you don’t even know for sure if that’s the one that they would pick,” said McCauley.

So consider the breed, animal age and activity level.



If you’re shopping the stalls, choose wisely to avoid a post-holiday return.

“Sometimes we see them surrendered as gifts,” said McCauley. “We hate to see that.”

As you’re checking off your list, remember a pet is a furever friend. One that fits in all seasons.

“We really want to make sure that this is a lifetime commitment for the life of this animal,” said McCauley.

As far as giving your child a pet as a gift, some words of caution: While it’s great for kids to learn how to care for animals, they shouldn’t become “pet owners” because pets come with a lot of responsibilities and costs.