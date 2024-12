The Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida joined together on Sunday evening for its annual menorah lighting ceremony.

They were joined by a special guest, Isaac Ashurov, a survivor of the Oct. 7. attacks.

The ceremony was held at Castle Golf in Fort Myers.

He opened up about the fear he, his wife, and his children felt escaping the Oct. 7 attacks. He said he did not think they would make it out alive. His story touched many hearts at Sunday’s menorah lighting

Dozens of people gathered at Castle Golf for the fifth night of Hanukkah, eating, dancing, and celebrating the holiday.

Sarah Paez is an attendee of the event. She said that she always enjoys it.

“I come here every year and something just goes like a spark, it’s really cool and really fun,” said Paez.

Minkowicz said that Hanukkah is about celebrating God and what he has done for him and his community.

“We’re here to celebrate the great miracle of Hanukkah,” said Minkowicz. “To thank God for all the miracles he’s done for us and all the miracles in the present.”

Minkowicz said the menorah lighting symbolizes hope, unity, and a message of peace.

“We want to see peace and happiness,” said Minkowicz. ” We’re here to bring light, and light will take away all the darkness, and God-willing, we’re all going to have the hostages back.”

With their holy land still fighting for freedom, the menorah lighting remains a beacon of strength for the Jewish community.

James Rubenstein was also present for the menorah lighting. He said that Hanukkah is about finding light in the darkness.

“Many times, people have come to destroy our light, we always find a way of rekindling the light, and that’s what this holiday means,” said Rubenstein.

Sunday night’s ceremony included two special guests, Ashurov and his wife, survivors of the Oct. 7. attacks.

Minkowicz said that Ashurov was in a lot of danger during the Oct. 7 attacks.

“He did not know he was going to make it out alive,” said Minkowicz. “His neighbors were killed. They were shooting into his apartment.”

Ashurov said his family’s presence at the menorah lighting is a reminder of the light that can shine even in the darkest times.