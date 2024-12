The Naples Young Marines traveled to Hawaii for the 83rd anniversary of Pearl Harbor, participating in ceremonies to honor the lives lost and sacrifices made during World War II.

For one local Young Marine, the experience was especially meaningful.

Sophia Ballesteros, 15, has been part of the Naples Young Marines program since she was 8 years old. The program represents more than drills and discipline for her—it’s a connection to her family’s military legacy.

“It’s a national program for boys and girls ages eight through 18, focused on leadership, self-discipline, community service, and public speaking,” said Ballesteros. “We learn Marine Corps values and all that. And it’s a special thing for me because it’s like my second family.”

Her mother, Alexandra Scardino, a U.S. Navy veteran, says she takes pride in being part of the Young Marines.

“You’re representing Naples, southwest Florida. You have to conduct yourself in a certain manner, and you do that at home, at school. It’s like when you’re in the military—you are on duty 24/7,” Scardino said.

Scardino, who gave birth to Sophia while stationed at a military base in Spain, expressed both pride and concern for her daughter’s journey.

“As exciting as it is, it’s like, I do want to protect her, but I also support her decision. This journey has been wonderful to watch as a mother,” said Scardino.

Earlier this month, Sophia joined her fellow Young Marines in Hawaii to honor those lost in the annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

“It was sad, because all that just comes to you and hits you—like, people sacrificed their lives for us, and they didn’t know who we were,” said Ballesteros.

As Sophia looks ahead to her goal of becoming a Marine, the foundation laid by the Young Marines program and her mother’s service is already shaping her path forward.