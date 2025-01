A Florida Department of Transportation road ranger is lucky to be alive after he was nearly hit by a car on the side of Interstate 75 while helping a stranded motorist.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of Florida’s “move-over” law, which requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching emergency or service vehicles stopped on the roadside.

Jorge Bitterman, the road ranger involved, recounted the harrowing experience, which occurred along Alligator Alley in Collier County on Monday.

Bitterman told WINK News reporter Jolena Esperto he was just doing his job as a road ranger for the Florida Department of Transportation, helping a man he saw stranded along the side of I-75.

“I had to block one lane for my own safety so I could change the tire,” Bitterman said. “I finished changing the tire, I was going to pick up all my tools, and suddenly this car just came out, flying, and hit my truck. I jumped over the railing and landed on my shoulder and neck.”

When asked if he jumped to avoid the car, Bitterman replied, “Yes, yes. It was a big explosion. The car was traveling around 70 to 75 miles an hour.”

The wreck left the car severely damaged. “If somebody would have been in the passenger seat, he would not make it,” Bitterman said.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the car’s 23-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released, sustained only minor injuries.

Bitterman also escaped with minor injuries, though he described the experience as life-altering.

According to FHP, the crash was caused by distracted driving.

The driver told troopers he had been adjusting the radio and failed to notice the lane closure ahead.

The closure was marked with orange traffic cones and the flashing amber arrow of Bitterman’s FDOT road ranger truck.

“That’s why I was lucky enough. I didn’t get crushed,” Bitterman said. “It was just milliseconds, split seconds. I’m glad I got out; otherwise, it would be a different story. I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Bitterman emphasized the need for drivers to stay vigilant. “People don’t slow down for us. They really don’t care. They’re not paying attention,” he said.

When asked if he thought God was watching over him, he responded, “Oh, yeah, 100% He was with me. Yeah, at least there’s that, and I made it to the next year.”

With the start of a new year, Bitterman expressed hope that his story will encourage drivers to be more cautious and attentive while driving.

WINK News is still working to get the name of the person FHP says was behind the wheel, as the crash remains under investigation.