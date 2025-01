The sports scene in Southwest Florida blew up in 2024, and in 2025 we expect it to keep growing.

So, to ensure you can keep up, WINK News sports reporters Zach Oliveri and Sylvie Sparks put together a list of things and people you should keep an eye out for in the new year.

2024 brought southwest Florida a lot to cheer for another Kelly Cup championship for the Florida Everblades.

FGCU teams are making it to the NCAA tournament.

And countless achievements by our local athletes.

As we look ahead to 2025, who will be the rising stars?

Here’s a look at the five storylines to watch in 2025.

FGCU Women’s Basketball Under New Leadership

The FGCU women’s basketball team enters 2025 with a new head coach, Chelsea Lyles.

A former player and longtime assistant, Lyles steps into the role following Karl Smesko’s departure to coach the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Lyles is determined to maintain the program’s legacy of excellence.

“We’re going to have to come together to make this season special. The expectations are still the same. We’re still striving for excellence and we still have the same goals as we always have,” Lyles said.

FC Naples Joins the USL League One

This year marks the inaugural season for FC Naples, Southwest Florida’s new USL League One club.

The team unveiled its identity, colors, and coaching staff in 2024, with head coach and sporting director Matt Poland ready to bring an exciting style of play to the community.

“Making sure our style of play represents the people of Naples. I want it to be action-packed. I want it to be playing on the front foot, exciting, hard-working guys,” Poland said.

Naples Native Heads to MLB

Naples High alum Johnny King, known for his 90+ mph pitches, begins his professional baseball journey in 2025.

After being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, King will report to spring training in Tampa this February.

Three standout high school football players from Southwest Florida are set to decide on their college commitments in 2025.

North Fort Myers defensive lineman James Johnson is receiving offers from powerhouses like Georgia, Alabama, and LSU.

Wide receiver Jayden Petit of First Baptist and defensive lineman Kendall Guervill of Fort Myers are also drawing attention from programs including Florida, Miami, and Texas A&M.

Gulf Coast Alum to Compete in Golf’s Biggest Tournaments

Noah Kent, a Gulf Coast High graduate, will achieve a golfer’s dream in 2025 by competing in both the U.S. Open and the Masters.

The Florida signee qualified for both tournaments last summer and is ranked among the NCAA’s top 70 golfers.

“I made a joke to my dad earlier on the phone. It’s like, we won’t be making pimento cheese sandwiches at home now. Like, you’ll be buying them there at Augusta,” Kent said.

These are just a few of the many stories to watch as Southwest Florida’s sports scene continues to grow.

Stay tuned throughout the year for more updates and coverage.