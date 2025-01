According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two women were severely injured after a hit-and-run on Texas Avenue in Collier County on Wednesday night.

The new year is about new beginnings, right? For a 47-year-old cancer patient and her mother, neighbors said this was the first time she had been able to walk around her neighborhood in months.

But just minutes into their walk, a car speeding behind them jumped the sidewalk, barrelled them over and continued driving, leaving the two women on the side of the road.

Greg Bueno is the Public Affairs Officer for the Florida Highway Patrol. He said that the victims were innocent.

“The two pedestrians were females, doing nothing wrong, walking on the sidewalk, minding their own business. A vehicle left the roadway, struck them both,” said Bueno.

FHP quickly found the blue Buick a few blocks away, but they are still looking for the driver.

Neighbors showed where they found the women, bloody and sprawled in the grass, which is now marked by orange circles.

Jaime Mendez is a neighbor and witness of the hit-and-run.

“I heard somebody screaming ‘Help! I need help,'” said Mendez.

Jose Godinez’s wife witnessed the crash and called 911, even catching a glimpse of the blue Buick fleeing the scene.

The car’s exact speed is unknown, but a person-sized crater shattered into its windshield says enough.

“One of them was catapulted up onto the windshield area, and both of them sustained serious injuries,” said Bueno.

To see the women injured and left on the side of the road was unbearable for neighbors, especially ones who use this sidewalk every day.

Maria Granados is another neighbor and witness to the hit-and-run. She said that the crash made her fearful for her family.

“I have three kids, and every day we go outside with the dogs, and it’s very dangerous,” said Granados. “These ladies, I see them often walking back and forth, and I feel bad.”

The fear is that this could have happened to anybody. That’s why FHP is asking the public for information, to find the man responsible, and take accountability.