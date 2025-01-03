Future of the Sanibel Pier

WINK News
Multiple city-owned properties were either destroyed or damaged by Category 4 winds.
Sanibel Island has been looking much better since Hurricane Ian, but while the lighthouse is standing tall, the pier isn’t doing too well.
People want to know when it will reopen, or if it will be removed entirely.
Pete DeJoseph has been coming to the Sanibel fishing pier for over 30 years, and he has one question on his mind.
“When are you going to get it reopened?”
DeJoseph and more than 400 others seem to feel the same way.
Some residents created a petition to get the pier back open no matter the cost.
The petition reads, “This pier is not just a structure; it’s a community hub where locals and tourists alike come to fish, share stories and enjoy the beautiful views. The pier is an integral part of our daily lives, and its closure has left a void that is felt by many.”
A void ever since Hurricane Ian forced the pier to close.
Two years later, it was still off-limits and left empty, forcing visitors and anglers to be on the shore.
Mariano Alvarez, resident and fisher said, “We need the pier to be open. We definitely need it for a lot of people. A lot of people come here, and we bunched up next to each other because they know nowhere to put fish.”
DeJoseph said there aren’t many other options available.
“All the piers are closed. Fort Myers Beach Pier is closed. This pier closed, Venice Beach is closed, and this makes it difficult,” he said.
Given how rough last year was on the island, DeJoseph feels it’s time to make some progress.
“I know there’s a lot of other priorities, but for recreation, for vacationers and residents, the pier is a big thing. A big thing to have. The lighthouse area is closed. It needs to be reopened, no doubt about it,” DeJoseph said.