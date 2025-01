Antonio Cruz Aparicio Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to break into a home in a Cape Coral neighborhood over the weekend.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Sunday, at approximately 12:26 a.m., officers responded to a reported burglary at a residence in the area of Durden Parkway and Northeast 21st Place.

Officers responded and encountered 42-year-old Antonio Cruz Aparicio, who was trying to break into a residence.

According to the victim, the suspect was seen trying to open a locked slider door at the back of the home.

The victim confronted the suspect, advising him that he was armed, and the suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

While canvassing the neighborhood, officers found Aparicio standing in front of a nearby residence, yelling that he needed help and that his house had been poisoned.

When officers approached, Aparicio did not comply with lawful commands and began resisting detention.

Officers determined that Aparicio was not a resident of the address.

Despite attempts to detain him, Aparicio continued to resist, and officers were forced to use a Taser in an attempt to subdue him.

Cape Coral Fire and Lee County EMS assessed Aparicio at the scene, but no medical issues were identified.

During the investigation, officers learned that Aparicio had attempted to break into the victim’s home.

Video surveillance from a nearby residence captured Aparicio knocking on doors and speaking incoherently.

Officers also found Aparicio’s wallet, which contained his identification, near another residence in the neighborhood.

Aparicio is being changed with burglary of an occupied dwelling and resisting arrest with violence.