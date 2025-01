Southwest Florida International Airport is making changes to its ground transportation locations.

Typically, anyone flying into RSW comes to the arrival area on the first floor of the airport near the baggage claim and waits for their ride.

Now, those pickup locations have “No Parking” signs.

The new pickup locations are across the street on the sidewalk inside the parking garage’s first floor. RSW is moving pickup locations to the first floor of the parking garage. CREDIT: RSW

The charter bus pickup will be at the far end of the parking garage. Taxi pickups will be next to it, followed by long-term parking, hotel, employee, LeeTran, and minibus pickups.

These changes are because of Phase Two of RSW’s Terminal Expansion project.

The project adds Concourse E with 14 additional gates and the infrastructure to support 19 gates in the future.

The concourse will have a new TSA checkpoint with food, drink, and retail options for passengers.

The expansion will also include a new ticketing lobby and baggage claim area.

While RSW makes these changes, crosswalks at doors 3, 4, and 6 on the lower level of the airport will be closed, as will the front entrance to the rental car facility.

Customers will need to enter through the side entrances or use the center rear door of the rental car facility, located on the ground level of the parking garage.

Due to these changes, RSW recommends planning a little extra time when arriving and leaving the airport.

WINK News contacted RSW’s Chief Communications and Marketing Officer regarding the changes and whether ride-share services such as Uber or Lyft would be affected.

They responded, “Uber and Lyft can pick up anywhere on curbs. They will not be in the new GT area in the garage. They stage and meet passengers where they are located.”