Cape Coral expands with development The Cove at 47th

With Southwest Florida constantly growing, a new development is forming, “The Cove”.

It sits in South Cape Coral between Cape Coral Parkway and Southeast 47th Terrace right next to Cork Soakers.

It will be home to thousands of people and several business. The Cove at 47th is South Cape Coral’s first mixed-use building.

This means people are moving in up top, and soon growing businesses are coming too. With no end in sight for Cape Coral’s growth, buildings like this could be a new trend.

Sharon Woodbury, Cape Coral Economic Business and Development Officer considers The Cove at 47th the start of more expansion to come.

“It’s a substantial investment, and we believe that it is a catalyst to see other things happening.” said Woodbury. “It’s our first mixed use building, which includes residential and commercial mixed together. It’s something that helps us to transition into our larger population.”

This larger population is predicted to be 375,000 people by 2050, roughly the same number of people as Cleveland.

Business owner, Marco Starczewski says bring it on.

“I see great things for Cape Coral. New businesses popping up that we haven’t seen in a while.” said Starczewski. “So I see great, great things for Cape Coral, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

With the current parking and traffic problems the city hopes new projects like The Cove at 47th are part of the answer.

Woodbury believes The Cove’s new parking garage will be a help.

“This does incorporate a parking garage that is not only for the residents of The Cove 47, but also public parking so it addresses some of those needs.” said Woodbury.

For the traffic in South Cape Coral, Woodbury stated that the city is looking at Cape Coral Parkway removing the on-street parking. This could improve traffic flow.

Businesses are set to open up in the spring.