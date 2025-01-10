FWC pushing to protect Florida’s endangered manatees

WINK News
After months of fundraising and rebuilding, this diner, which had a car fly-through it, is back open.
Florida Fish and Wildlife is pushing to protect endangered manatees. One danger that animals face is when boats bash into them, leaving deep scars across their backs.
Fighting fires is always top of mind for the Fort Myers Fire Department. The Fort Myers Fire Department leads the way when it comes to protecting your property when a fire breaks out.
Just hours after evacuating their Malibu home, the Wohl family learned they would never go back.
The Cove sits in south Cape Coral between Cape Coral Parkway and Southeast 47th Terrace right next to Cork Soakers.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been injured after a shooting at the Coconut Point Mall on Friday.
The Fort Myers Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted an operation targeting drug traffickers and individuals unlawfully selling and possessing firearms in Fort Myers.
Bank of America has been awarded Florida Southwestern State College the 2024 Neighborhood Champion Award.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge said he stood by his earlier decision in favor of the Captiva Civic Association.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the death warrant for a man accused of killing two people in Charlotte County in 1997.
While Lee Health continues construction on the area’s newest hospital, there are decisions to be made.
The southwest Florida Lady Hammerheads are the Florida Women’s Rugby Union’s newest team.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, there is a heavy law enforcement presence near a Popeyes restaurant.
Punta Gorda City Council sought a temporary solution when it was unable to meet Jan. 9 at the Military Heritage Museum because elevators weren’t working, which would have been a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Stet Howland, who as a drummer has an affinity for heavy metal music, bought a longtime Fort Myers dive bar and then transformed it into a haven for rock and roll.
“For the FWC, watercraft is one of the big categories we are very invested in and trying to correct,” said Andy Garett.
Garett is a Florida manatee rescue coordinator, and he’s said that now is his busy season.
“December through March is probably our heaviest window of rescues, just because of the cold and the other things going on,” said Garett.
Last year, FWC rescued 116 manatees in the state, with 17 in Southwest Florida.
Garett explained how the cold weather adds to the rescue tally.
“Much higher number of rescues in the winter time, especially cold winters like right now, because mixed in with that is still animals that have been hit by boats, animals that have entangled in fishing gear,” said Garett.
Those rescues only happen when you report them to FWC, and giving manatees medical treatment is not easy.
“It could take anywhere from days to weeks to months to years,” said Garett. “It’s a lot of time; it’s a lot of expense. It’s not it’s not a cheap thing. It’s you certainly not making money off of manatee rehab at your facilities.”
So, is all of this work and money worth it?
Meet Wanda Barrett. She came a long way to celebrate her birthday at Manatee Park.
“We actually did. Well, I do love manatees,” said Barrett. “We’re from Minnesota, so we’re loving Florida.”
Tons of people impact our economy to see these animals, which is why Manatee Park is busy in the winter.
Something else caught Wanda’s attention.
“Some of the manatees have fresh slice marks,” said Barrett. “And a lot of them have a lot of scars. That’s sad.”
Andy and his team keep working to save as many manatees as possible, but he said it comes down to your help.
“The public is part of this rescue process. I mean, 100%,” said Garett. “We do the rescue [and] people are so thankful, and we return [to] say, ‘No, you’re really the reason why this happened, because we wouldn’t have known about this animal had you not call it in.'”
Rescuing, rehabing and releasing manatees for everyone to enjoy.