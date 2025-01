It’s a shot you have to see to believe. A full court buzzer beater courtesy of Hayden Fuller, a sophomore forward on the Seacrest Country Day School boys basketball team.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done anything that hard,” Fuller said. “It’s a pretty long shot.”

It happened at the end of the third quarter in Seacrest’s game against Aubrey Rogers on Jan. 4. Fuller has watched the video about a dozen times.

“Every time I’d go back and watch it, I’d notice little things,” Fuller said. “Like the second or third time I watched it, I realized at first I wasn’t going to shoot it. Like I was just going to hold it.”

“My teammate Isaac he’s telling shoot the ball shoot the ball,” Seacrest forward Brady Barnaby said.

“There wasn’t very much time left so I kind of just threw it up,” Fuller recalled.

Then everyone watched the shot fly through the air towards the basket, to see if this shot was going in.

“At the beginning, I didn’t,” Fuller answered when asked if he thought it was going in when he launched the shot. “But as it started to get closer you know it was more and more on target. I’m just thinking hey this may actually go in.”

Once it went in, Barnaby said, “I think everyone put their hands up like did it count? And then as soon as they said it counted we were really excited.”

“They were just as excited as I was some of them even more excited than me,” Fuller said.

“We always kind of preach of playing until the buzzer sounds,” Seacrest Country Day School boys basketball head coach Pat Houlihan said. “And luckily the shot went in and it kind of gave us momentum going into the fourth quarter.”

When Fuller reflects on the shot, he believes it, “gives you more confidence you’ll be able to hit shots like that and well I guess I figure if I can hit it past half court, why not be able to make it you know just beyond the three point line.”

The Stingrays got the highlight of the night, but Aubrey Rogers won the game 81-73.