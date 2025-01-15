Local Rabbi reacts to Israel and Hamas ceasefire agreement

While the news of hostages being freed has brought relief, one local rabbi who has been speaking with WINK News since the war broke out expressed mixed feelings.

“Yes, the hostages will come back, and everyone’s very happy,” said Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz. “There’s not one person I know that’s not happy and bringing back a hostage. It’s amazing. What they’re concerned is that they’re because it’s like such a focus on one piece, the other two are being ignored, and it will hurt Israel.”

Rabbi Minkowicz of Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida has made multiple trips to Israel since the war began on Oct. 7.

He says that while the return of hostages is a moment of joy, there are serious concerns about the broader implications of the ceasefire.

He warns that Hamas, a group responsible for heinous attacks on Israel, must not be allowed to regroup.

“We see from the plan that where they’re going to basically pull back from certain strategic borders that will allow them to re-arm and regroup and to smuggle in arms, etc, and that could be a big threat against Israel and to the world,” said Rabbi Minkowicz.

Rabbi Minkowicz said there is a need to focus on three objectives: defeating Hamas, ensuring they can no longer pose a threat, and ensuring the safe return of hostages.

“Stay focused on the big picture and make sure that we accomplish all three,” said Minkowicz. “I think we’re in the right direction because if we get this done, it’s amazing.”

Hamas agreed to the deal, which is expected to set free at least 33 hostages who have been held since the Oct. 7 attacks, along with hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.