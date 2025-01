The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting, killing a man they said pointed a gun at them.

According to deputies, the incident occurred on Eager Road, outside the city limits of Punta Gorda, between Burnt Store Road and U.S. 41 at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Sheriff Bill Prummell released a statement regarding the shooting and the identity of the man killed.

According to Prummell, Michael Lewis Schwartz was seen walking around Eager Road waving a handgun, discharging it while yelling, “Where are the cops.”

Following that report, several CCSO deputies were deployed onto the multi-hour-long scene, escalating to the eventual shooting of Schwartz.

“As deputies were walking down the road, they observed the male, later identified as Michael Lewis Schwartz, seated in a chair on the front porch of the residence. Schwartz stood up and raised a handgun and pointed it in the direction of the deputies,” said Prummell. “Deputies looked for covering concealment before two deputies fired multiple times from their issued firearms, striking the suspect.”

No deputies were injured during the shooting.

Prummell said that Schwartz’s motive has not been identified; however, an ongoing investigation is being conducted.

WINK News will update you on new information whenever it becomes available.