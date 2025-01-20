Golden Gate Estates resident discovers injured bear in backyard pond

A video of a bear resting in a pond in Collier County gained attention online over the weekend.

The bear was found in the pond of Don Bartschi, a resident of Golden Gate Estates. Initially, Bartschi thought the bear was simply relaxing.

Bartschi noticed the bear stayed in the pond for long periods, sometimes seven to eight hours at a time, and did not disturb his animals or react to his presence.

This led him to suspect that the bear might be injured.

“We never seen it walk into the pond. We would just see it go into the pond or laying in the pond,” said Bartschi.

Bartschi contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, whose biologists examined the bear.

They discovered the bear had severe injuries, including a broken leg and multiple lacerations, likely from being struck by a car.

“He had a broken leg. The skin was coming off of one of his other legs, and had a bunch of lacerations and infected really bad,” said Bartschi.

Due to the severity of the injuries, FWC decided to humanely euthanize the bear to prevent further suffering.

Bartschi expressed his appreciation for the professionalism and respect shown by the FWC biologists, noting that the decision was difficult for everyone involved.

“They were very professional about it and very respectful about it, which I was impressed,” said Bartschi. “But you can tell the biologists had a hard time with it. [They were] really broken up over it, as we all were.”

FWC provided guidance on what to do if you encounter a bear. They advise remaining upright, backing away slowly, and speaking to the bear in a calm, assertive voice.

It is important not to make sudden movements and to ensure the bear has an escape route. Once at a safe distance, making noise can help scare the bear away.

Avoid turning your back, playing dead, climbing a tree, running or making direct eye contact, as these actions can be perceived as aggressive.

Bartschi hopes this incident serves as a reminder to contact FWC immediately if an animal is hit by a vehicle so it can receive the necessary help and avoid prolonged suffering.