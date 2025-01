Inauguration Day is underway, and thousands of people are gathering in Washington, D.C., to observe President-elect Donald Trump’s first day in office.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt traveled north to witness the inauguration and speak with people from the Southwest Florida area about why they made the journey this Monday.

“We’re very excited to see Donald Trump and the next four years,” said Steven from Florida. “It’s going to be a great time.”

A handful of watch parties are set to begin in the Southwest Florida area, as WINK News spoke with John Luce, owner of Blue Heron Pizza Pub in Port Charlotte, who is offering a handful of specials.

“I’m hoping to have a lot of people in, have a good time, and basically celebrate a new beginning. We’re a laid-back restaurant,” said Luce. “We like to host these things. It doesn’t matter really what party you’re affiliated with, I hope everybody is rooting for America.”

The pub at 992 Tamiami Trail, Suite F in Port Charlotte, will offer an all-day happy hour on draft beers, wine, and cocktails.

Tito’s Cantina in Cape Coral will live-stream the inauguration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Collier County, Seed to Table will host an event from noon to 10 p.m., live-streaming the event while including live music from 3 to 9 p.m.