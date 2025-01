Demolition has begun on the Bimini East properties that are part of the City of Cape Coral‘s revitalization development.

Crews began clearing structures Tuesday on the 19-acre site east of Bimini Basin to prepare it for future development opportunities.

Forty-three properties are set to be demolished, with 30 properties being people’s current homes.

Anyone who has not moved out of their homes must do so by Jan. 31.

WINK News spoke with neighbors last month who said they were unhappy and had been forced to move out without any notice.

“I would tell them all, shame on you,” said Shannon Diem. “You have no hearts. That’s it. You know, that’s a crying shame. It doesn’t matter what time of the year this goes on. It’s horrible anyway.”

In early December, the city did offer a group of neighbors “Rental Deposit Assistance.”

Families who qualify can receive up to $6,000 in funding towards a new place to live.

Neighbors spoke with WINK News regarding some of the city’s living options being too expensive or too far away.

“Where was this back in October when you told us that we’re all going to have to vacate officially?” asked Marc Bryant. “Where was this assistance then?”

The City of Cape Coral spoke with WINK News about its priority of handling this process transparently and respectfully for its tenants.

According to the city, they’re working closely with the property manager.

The city has approved the sale of two other plots of land, but the purchase has not been finalized.

The development is expected to be finished by the spring of 2026.