A man is in custody after allegedly vandalizing multiple cars, causing significant damage.

Thomas Smock is in Lee County Jail, accused of keying cars at an apartment complex on Dean Street near Bonita Springs Elementary School.

Residents awoke to find their vehicles damaged, with scratches that appeared to be a targeted attack.

Victims expressed shock and frustration at the unexpected vandalism.

“Everyone is leaving for work, and next thing we know, all our cars have been vandalized and giant scratches down the side,” said Amy Majszak, a car vandalism victim.

The incident occurred on the morning of January 20, leaving neighbors with costly repair bills. Majszak estimated the damage to her family’s cars could be upwards of $5,000.

Initially, Majszak believed the attacks were targeted, but the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Smock, stating the cars were keyed at random.

A neighbor’s security camera captured a blue Kia entering the parking lot, with a man exiting the vehicle and approaching the victim’s car.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Thomas Smock, was caught on video. The sheriff’s office described him as a “well-known career offender.”

“Why has he kept getting let out to keep doing this?” Majszak questioned, expressing concern for her family’s safety.

Smock has a history of arrests for property damage dating back to 2009.

Majszak hopes this will be his last offense near her home.

She emphasized her intention to prosecute, stating, “I’m not going to just let it go. I shouldn’t feel unsafe at my own home.”

Smock faces three counts of criminal mischief for damages of $1,000 or more and one count for damages under $1,000.