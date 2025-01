The investigation into what ignited the devastating fire that tore through this Lehigh Acres church continues. On Monday night, neighbors remembered the landmark that had meant so much to the community.

Barry Williams shared his deep connection to his father’s church, which has been a vital part of their community for decades.

“It had a very welcoming home feel to it. Brick walls as you went into the sanctuary,” said Williams. “The sanctuary, the pews were nice and long spaced, far enough apart so that you could get in there, but not so far apart that you couldn’t talk to the people in front of and behind you.”

His father has been involved with the church for about 30 years, reaching others through the church and God’s word.

Once a welcoming place with brick walls and spacious pews, the church now sits charred after a weekend fire.

“It’s my father’s church, but he basically lives there. He loves this church,” said Williams.

Williams learned about the fire through a text exchange with his father.

“When I just said, ‘Hey pop’, that’s all I sent in the text he responded with, ‘Yes, it’s my church on fire’. And, well, my heart kind of sunk, because might as well be his house on fire,” said Williams.

In response to the fire, Williams turned to Facebook to seek help.

The community quickly rallied, with hundreds of comments offering support.

“I have two general contractors, flooring guys, trim guys, drywall guys, painters, cleaners, movers, you name it all, calling me, sending me text. ‘We want to help out. Get us some material,'” said Williams.

Despite the overwhelming support, Williams acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting the need for permits and insurance processes. He stated, “Of course, there’s all the red tape, so it’s not going to be a quick turnaround. There’s a lot of permitting, and they have to go through their insurance first. But the community’s here.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains active, according to officials.

Williams expressed gratitude for the community’s support and plans to continue working towards restoring the church.