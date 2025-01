Finding it worth the wait, scores of patrons stood in line to be among the first to experience Naples’ new Barnes & Noble bookstore Jan. 29, six months after the chain closed its longtime store at Waterside Shops.

The new location in Park Shore Plaza is about a mile south of the store it shuttered last summer at Waterside after operating it for more than 30 years. The new address at 4149 Tamiami Trail N. is the former space of a Big Lots discount retail store, which closed in January 2024.

The store’s ribbon cutting was hosted by bestselling author Janet Evanovich, who has been a Naples resident for decades. About 200 fans waited in a line that stretched to the back of the store for about two hours for Evanovich to sign “Now or Never,” the 31st in her Stephanie Plum bounty hunter book series.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.