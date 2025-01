Weightlifting is a family affair at Gulf Coast High School.

Zack Mason is the team’s head coach and his daughter, Taegan Mason, is a sophomore standout.

“That’s the main reason why I’m kind of coaching: just to watch her,” Zack Mason said. “I enjoy the heck out of it, just seeing her hit PRs.”

He gets to see that quite a bit. Taegan took first place in all district events, earning herself the second seed in the region.

“I hit three new PRs and a 10lb PR on clean and jerk that I’ve never even tried before,” Taegan Mason said.

Taegan knows a thing or two about pushing herself, looking up to her dad’s passion for weightlifting.

“He’s honestly just an inspiration for me,” Taegan Mason said. “He just loves it so much so it’s definitely like, me seeing him it’s just like, ‘Oh, now I want to do that and make him proud.’”

Zack is a personal trainer, Olympic weightlifting coach and bodybuilder so Taegan has been around the weight room her whole life.

She started weightlifting four years ago and she’s already impressing coach dad.

“I’m very proud, couldn’t be more proud,” Zack Mason said. “She loves it and she’s a great team player. You can hear her screaming for the other girls all the time.”

Taegan told me she’s lifting 40 lbs heavier than she did at this time last year and hopes to make it to the state meet.

No matter what, she’s sure to have her coach, dad and biggest fan rooting her on.

The Masons and 13 of 18 Gulf Coast girls qualified for regionals.

The regional meet is on Saturday at Dr. Joaquín García High School in Lake Worth.