The Glades County School District unveiled its brand new school buses to the public, and they are trading in gas pumps for charging stations.

A new fleet of electric school buses was introduced during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

These are much different than the diesel buses that many students are used to riding to and from school.

Now, they have features like air conditioning, charging stations and a much quieter ride, something bus driver Robert Moore said she couldn’t be happier about.

“At first, I kind of doubted it. I wasn’t too into it, but then I had the pleasure of going up to Tampa and actually driving one of the EV buses, and I fell in love with it. It’s so quiet. The kids, you can talk to the back of the bus. There’s no screaming; there’s no hollering. You turn the A/Cs on, which the kids thoroughly enjoy because now all of us have AC, and you can hear yourself think. It’s awesome,” Moore said.

Moore told us she hopes other area school districts follow and add electric buses in their schools, too.