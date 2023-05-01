UrgentVet brings urgent care for pets to Collier County

UrgentVet opened a Collier County location last month at the Pavilion at Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41 in North Naples. The company, which first opened in North Carolina and has 36 locations, bridges the gap between primary veterinary practices and emergency vet services by being available with same-day access for pets with minor illnesses or injuries.

Unlike emergency veterinarians who deal with larger traumas and surgeries like spay and neuters, UrgentVet specializes in minor issues such as colds and scrapes.

Regional Practice Manager Cassie Jones said the company saw a need for this type of clinic in Southwest Florida to provide relief to busy veterinary emergency rooms. “[We’re] looking at these hot-spot areas that are going to have your general practices that are high in visits, high in volume and really need the extra support from the veterinary care, and also taking the statistics and data from the emergency rooms about their wait times and things of that nature,” Jones said.

