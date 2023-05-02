Stillwater Grille in Fort Myers to close May 13 after restaurant sale falls through

Stillwater Grille, a popular dining destination off McGregor Boulevard in south Fort Myers, will close May 13 after more than a decade.

Jeff and Julie Meyer bought the business rights to Stillwater Grille, 13451 McGregor Blvd., about 10 years ago, and agreed to sell the rights to their potential successor in February. However, broker Charles Mayhugh of Mayhugh Commercial Advisors, who represents the California-based owner of the 34-unit Cypress Square shopping center, said the landlord, COIS Family Partners, declined to negotiate with the potential future restaurant owner due to a lack of restaurant-running experience, in addition to financials not being to the landlord’s liking.

Mayhugh said the owner of Cypress Square wanted to move in a different direction.

