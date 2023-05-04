Water main break shuts down Charlotte County intersection

A Thursday morning water main break has shut down the area of Bermont Road and Sunset Boulevard in Cleveland.

According to Punta Gorda Utilities Waste and Water, there is no boil water notice, but a notice will be sent out if things change. There are also not any customer water shutdowns. A cruiser is on site trying to restore pressure.

Streets that will be affected by the leak are:

Sunset Blvd (from Bermont Rd to 500 Sunset)

Fairway Drive South

Sailfish Lane

Sailfish Court

Papaya

Crews are in the process of isolating the water to this area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.