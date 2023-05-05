Homegrown tennis star competes in quarterfinals in Naples

A homegrown tennis star is making her presence felt among some of the best in the world in a place she feels right at home. Young Naples star Kaitlin Quevedo, 17, is playing in the Finemark Women’s Pro Tennis Championship at the Bonita Bay Club this weekend.

But, unfortunately, she came up short on Friday, after falling in two sets. But Quevedo told WINK News there are still a lot of positives that can be taken away from this week.

Quevedo got a warm welcome at the court on Friday. Since she’s from Naples, playing in the Finemark Women’s Pro Tennis Championship is still special to her.

“I think a lot of the crowd was on my side. That’s always helpful like in those two long matches I had,” Quevedo said.

That support gave her a boost this week, making it all the way to the quarterfinal round of the singles bracket. Quevedo is currently ranked 15th on the International Tennis Federation’s World Tennis Tour Junior Rankings.

“Everything is just coming together well and just to keep improving and keep working hard like we have been,” Quevedo said.

Quevedo’s tennis journey began when she was very young, during visits with her grandfather in Spain. She inherited the passion for the sport.

“I was around seven years old and from there we just started taking lessons and I wasn’t sure at some point. I started playing golf because my family’s into golf but then I decided nah it’s too boring so I got into tennis,” Quevedo said.

Quevedo said her experience at the tournament is a big step by demonstrating she can play at a higher level.

“It means a lot being able to show younger kids and that like everything is possible just to keep working hard,” Quevedo said.

Quevedo plans on playing in more pro tournaments and said that is a huge help for her as she gets ready to play in the Junior Grand Slams again. That includes spots like Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open.