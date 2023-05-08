Charlotte County fire destroys a family’s home, kills 2 dogs

Fie crews respond to a house fire on Grapefruit Lane, Monday, May 8, 2023. Credit: Charlotte County Public Safety

An early Monday morning fire destroyed a Charlotte County family’s home and killed their two dogs.

According to Charlotte County Public Safety, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire at around 4:15 a.m. on Grapefruit Lane, south of Punta Gorda. The first units on the scene found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The home had working smoke detectors, and the four residents made it out uninjured. Sadly, the family’s two pet dogs died, and the fire destroyed the home.

The Red Cross responded to assist the family with basic needs. Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.