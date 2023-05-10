Woman killed in crash with Lee County deputy in Estero

A woman was killed in a Tuesday night crash with a Lee County deputy on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway in Estero.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old woman from Naples was driving a Nissan SUV east on Miromar Outlet Drive, approaching a red traffic control signal at the intersection of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway around 10:40 p.m.

A 35-year-old LCSO deputy was traveling north on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, approaching a green traffic control signal, at the same intersection. The woman drove through the red traffic signal and entered the deputy’s path.

The LCSO vehicle T-boned the woman’s SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene. (The crash report indicates she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.)

The deputy sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.