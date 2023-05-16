Fort Myers City Council denies land-use change for 42-acre property in Treeline corridor

Fort Myers City Council denied a land-use change Monday for a 42-acre property in the Treeline corridor, consisting of 10 parcels on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway.

Council member Darla Bonk motioned to deny the request for a traditional community land use on the site, sending the item back to the planning board with the recommendation that the site will be an industrial light land use with a caveat for no residential uses on the property. The motion passed with a 4-3 vote.

The item drew dozens of Treeline corridor residents, along with Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass, all speaking in opposition of the applicant’s request.

