Naples convicted felon apprehended in Naples battery case

On May 15, 2023, Naples police officers responded to a report of battery in the Oyster Bay neighborhood.

When they arrived, they discovered that Pedro Suarez, 38, had fled the scene in his gray Ford Mustang.

Suarez is a convicted felon who served a 10-year prison sentence for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor. He also has numerous other convictions for simple battery, according to the Collier Clerk of Courts.

The Naples Police Department (NPD) issued an area-wide BOLO (be on the lookout) for Suarez. Several hours later, NPD officers in the area of the prior disturbance located Suarez driving his Mustang.

While waiting for backup, officers followed Suarez out of the city limits and alerted Collier County Sheriff’s Office units of their movements.

Suarez, aware that he was being followed, turned into the parking lot of the Naples Jail Center and surrendered to NPD and CCSO units.

Suarez has been charged with two counts of felony battery.