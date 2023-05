The Charlotte County School Board has selected a new leader.

Before anything happens, the district has to decide how much to pay Superintendent Mark Vianello. The board will be meeting Wednesday to discuss it.

Vianello is expected to receive a two-year contract with an annual salary of $180,000, with a small yearly increase. He will also get $15,000 to move from Marion County, where he served as chief operations officer of the school district.