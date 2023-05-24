Policy could let teachers search students’ phones

Privacy in the classroom. What’s reasonable? What’s intrusive?

Should teachers be allowed to search student cell phones without their parents’ permission?

This issue is at the forefront of the new student-code-of-conduct policy draft under consideration in Lee County schools.

All this goes back to a law passed in 1985.

The district admits that during that 1985 case there were no cell phones, but the law first opened the door for diminished Fourth Amendment rights for students.

And Lee County schools argue that case gives them permission to search your child’s phone to look for something very specific.

The Lee County School Board argues the law gives the district the right to search a student’s cell phone without a warrant when there is reasonable suspicion there is evidence of a threat or a crime, and the search must be narrow in scope.

The superintendent of schools addressed parents’ concerns during a school board workshop on Tuesday.

“We would only look at a cell phone in the case where a cell phone or technology was the appropriate piece,” said Dr. Chris Bernier, the superintendent of the Lee County School district. “If we’re searching a handgun, we’re not going to look at a person’s cell phone. If we have a social media post that threatens to blow up the school, and children are sharing that post with us, and we know who the author of that post is, their cell phone becomes pertinent to that investigation.”

But no one in Lee County Schools can force your child to give up his or her cell phone password.

In that case, the district would get law enforcement involved.

Dr. Bernier also said that searching cell phones is in other school district’s student codes of conduct, but there is no such policy in Charlotte or Collier County.

Lawyers said that this could be a gray area in the law that a parent could challenge.