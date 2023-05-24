Scattered storms Wednesday afternoon

After starting off quiet with patchy fog Wednesday morning, hit-or-miss showers and storms are expected to develop shortly after lunchtime for parts of Southwest Florida near I-75.

As the afternoon continues, the sea breeze will keep most of the scattered storms inland until dinnertime. Around 6 p.m. and onward through the evening, showers and storms will likely stretch west back over I-75 and towards the coast.

Expect high temperatures Wednesday afternoon to fall right around average in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area.

Boaters can expect good conditions on the water with 1- to 2-foot wave heights and light chop in the bays.

As of now, no tropical development is expected for the next seven days. The Weather Authority will provide the most up-to-date information if anything changes.