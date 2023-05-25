Charlotte Co. Commissioners approve final site plan for Harpoon Harry’s, Shops at Bayshore in Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Commissioners unanimously approved a planned development final detail site plan Tuesday for Harpoon Harry’s Restaurant & Sports Bar and Shops at Bayshore in Port Charlotte.

The 16-acre site, 22801 Bayshore Road, will consist of a 33,354-square-foot Harpoon Harry’s and 24,569 square feet of retail space. Harpoon Harry’s will be relocating to the new site from its original waterfront location at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda.

The property was zoned for planned development in 2022 and is less than two miles from Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor.

