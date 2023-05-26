Friday’s Furry Friends: Marshall

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dog:

Marshall, a 3-year-old, 80-pound pit bull mix.

This gentle giant has been at the Gulf Coast Humane Society for 4 months. He is a transfer from LaBelle and is very friendly. Marshall loves people, going on walks and giving kisses. He is well-trained and already knows tricks like “sit” and “shake hands.”

GCHS called Marshall a calm, cool, happy dog.

Marshall, a 3-year-old pit bull mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Snow, a 1-year-old, 70-pound Labrador puppy, was also originally featured but got adopted shortly after this week’s Friday Furry Friend’s was published.

Snow, a 1-year-old Labrador formerly available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.