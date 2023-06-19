La Colmar Bakery permanently closes in Naples

La Colmar Bakery & Bistro in Naples permanently closed last week. Co-owners Ana and Yannick Brendel announced the closing in a video they posted Friday on La Colmar’s social media pages.

“It is time to say goodbye. The oven is off. A page is being turned,” read the message accompanying the video, in which the Brendels sit side by side and finish each other’s sentences as they speak about the closing of their former bakery at 80 Tamiami Trail N.

Ana Brendel thanked patrons for their words of encouragement and guidance. “We want to thank all of our customers who were so loyal to us, and despite the little challenges we faced, you were always there for us like little angels. We want to thank you guys,” she said.

