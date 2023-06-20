Collier County announces end of Emergency Berm Project

Map of Emergency Beach Project in Marco Island CREDIT Collier County Gov.

Get your sandals ready! The Emergency Berm Beach Project on South Marco Beach is expected to be completed later this week.

Crews have been working on the project since April 2023. Collier County announced that the last truckload of sand was delivered Monday.

The berm will replace the dunes destroyed by Hurricane Ian and provide defense against future storm surges.

The work on Port Royal Beach was suspended until the remaining easements are delivered to access the beach. The beach’s completion may be completed in November after the sea turtle nesting season ends.

Collier County staff and crews worked diligently to ensure that beachgoers, crews, sea turtles and all creatures are out of harm’s way during the project. Extra precautions have been taken during sea turtle nesting season to protect their nests.

Money for the $20 million project has been distributed from the Tourist Development Tax funds. It is anticipated that FEMA and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will provide reimbursement.