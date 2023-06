A shopping center in North Naples, built in 2006, will get a fresh coat of paint and some upgrades from its new owner.

VW Equity, which invests in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, paid $6.7 million for almost 27,000 square feet of space.

Bougainvillea Center, 7740-7750 Preserve Lane, has a mix of tenants, including physical therapy franchise Fyzical, Pinch A Penny pool supply store, Zookie’s Sports Pub & Grill, a barbershop and more.

