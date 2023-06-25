Precautionary boil water notice issued for Port LaBelle Utility users

(CREDIT: WINK News)

All of Port LaBelle Utility System customers have been placed on a precautionary boil water notice.

According to Port LaBelle Utility System, this does not mean the water is contaminated.

There was a crack in the 16 inch water line along State Road 80 serving the Banyan Village customers.

The crack caused low to no water pressure within the system.

The Banyan Village customers may experience low water pressure until the main line is repaired.

The Utility will use the 6 inch return line to keep service to the Banyan Village customers. It is estimated the 16 inch line will be repaired later this morning or noon.

The Utility will collect bacteriological samples to be analyzed, and as soon as satisfactory results are received, the notice will discontinue.

The anticipated time frame for the notice is four days.

All customers have water at this time.