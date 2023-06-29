Lovers Key State Beach reopens with minor changes

Get ready for some fun in the sun! Lovers Key State Park partially reopened on Fort Myers Beach Thursday.

“It’s still beautiful, absolutely beautiful,” Tersea Schillaci said.

The beach looks a little different compared to August 2022.

“There used to be a bridge down there that we used to take the long walk and we walk it would come right out to the beach,” Savannah Schillaci recalled.

“There’s no ranger station,” Eddy Zahoransky pointed out.

Half the beach is closed off with no electricity or drinking water. But the sound of the waves and the beautiful white sand are untouched.

Lovers Key State Park is open every day from 8 a.m. to sunset.

The tram service is still available and runs at the same hours. But it does not drop people off at the edge of the bridge: visitors have to walk 800 feet to get to the beach from the tram.