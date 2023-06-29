All Sanibel beach parks officially open after Hurricane Ian

Tarpon Bay Beach on Sanibel Island. Credit: WINK News.

The go-to summer spots are open just in time for fireworks! The City of Sanibel is excited to announce that all public access beach park locations on Sanibel are now open to the public.

The city announced on Thursday that the following areas are set to open Friday, June 30:

Bayside parking lot at 110 – 153 Periwinkle Way for Lighthouse Beach Park

Causeway Beach parking lot at 888 Sextant Drive, next to the boat ramp

The fishing pier near Lighthouse Beach Park remains closed. All Sanibel beach park locations require a beach parking permit or hourly paid parking.

Click here for beach parking FAQ’s.

Click here for a beach parking application and here for information about the mobile beach parking system.