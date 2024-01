Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by South Street Bar in Naples to hold a press conference announcing he’s pushing to change the United States Constitution.

DeSantis wants term limits for members of Congress, a balanced budget requirement, a line-item vetoing the President and an amendment expressing that any law applying to the people must apply to members of Congress.

DeSantis explained the proposals are designed to take power away from politicians and give power back to Americans.

“All the things people will point to as a problem with term limits that’s already happening right now,” said DeSantis, “and so I think term limits would create a really positive movement on the way forward.”

DeSantis said term limits have worked “great” in Florida.

The governor doesn’t have the power to implement these changes. Consequently, he noted that Florida will work with other states to “push” for the reforms because, he said, Washington is never going to reform itself.