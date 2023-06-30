Bill Truex announced as president of FAC’s board of directors

Bill Truex sworn in as FAC president CREDIT Charlotte County government

Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex has been announced as the 2023 – 2024 president of the Florida Association of Counties board of directors.

Truex has served as chairman of the Charlotte County Commission for the past three years. He was first elected to the board in 2012 and re-elected twice.

Truex has served on FAC’s Executive Committee since 2020.

Bill Truex gives speech as new FAC president CREDIT Charlotte County government

“It is a privilege and a profound honor to serve as the president of the Florida Association of Counties,” Truex said. “In our collective endeavor to create a vibrant and inclusive Florida, it’s imperative that we continue to prioritize the very foundations that hold us strong — our economic stability, our environmental responsibility, and the welfare of our people. As your president, I promise you, I will listen. I will heed your concerns, your hopes, and your ambitions for your counties. This is not just my presidency, but ours.”

Truex is joined on the FAC Executive Committee by President-Elect Terry Burroughs, First Vice President Michelle Lincoln, Second Vice President Rene Flowers and Immediate Past President Lee Constantine.

“Commissioner Truex is the epitome of a public servant,” Ginger Delegal said, FAC Executive Director. “His achievements at FAC speak to the dedication he has to his constituents, and I am looking forward to his continued success at the association.”

The association board of directors is comprised of one county commissioner from each of the 40 Florida Senate districts.