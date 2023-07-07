AMBER Alert issued for kidnapped child in St. Lucie County

Leon Scarborough, 12, and Tracey Scarborough, 54. Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a kidnapped 12-year-old boy in St. Lucie County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Leon Scarborough was last seen in the area of the 6500 block of Nuevo Lagos in Fort Pierce.

Leon was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and yellow Crocs.

He has a mole on his left shoulder blade and is known to wear a large silver chain around his neck.

The child may be in the company of 54-year-old Tracey Scarborough. If located, FDLE said do not to approach.

If you have any information on Leon’s whereabouts, you can contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, or the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-465-5770 or 911.