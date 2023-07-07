Behind the scenes of Gulfshore Life’s Collier County centennial photoshoot

WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life dedicated their July issue to celebrating Collier County’s centennial and gave WINK a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to get the perfect shot for the magazine’s cover.

Scott Glick is the creative director behind what you see when you grab a copy of Gulfshore Life.

“Everything that looks seamless and effortless is just not always that way,” Glick said.

Glick’s job is to ensure all the teams, the venue, hair and makeup, the stylist, the jeweler, the model and the photographer are on the same page. Even after scoping out the location the day before, something always pops up.

“We had something like a shadow from the building that was unexpected, and that put an accelerated timeline on everything,” Glick said.

Glick said his goal is to create emotion through a photo using a journalistic approach rather than a posed, commercial shot. Since July’s issue of Gulfshore Life celebrates 100 years of Collier County,

a hidden Collier County gem was chosen for the location: The Revs Institute.

“This is Miles Collier’s car collection,” Glick said. “It’s a private collection that’s open to the public for private tours, but, you know, they have the most significant automobiles in history, especially from the early 1900s,” Glick said.

To photograph a 1935 Delahaye 135, a team of four men carefully moved it into position and stood around making sure the car (of undisclosed value) got the white-glove treatment.

“In this particular car, it’s all Hermes, which is a designer for interior leather,” one of the specialists explained.

While that team kept an eye on the antique automobile, the makeup team watched the flyaways and how the light hit the model’s makeup.

Stylist Anna Ruiz put in the work before the shoot, conceiving of the perfect outfit.

“What can translate the power in this special moment?” Ruiz said. “I thought of bringing in almost, like, ‘woman in the men’s world’ type of style.”

Right before the shoot, the jewelry from La Maison Yamron arrived: an emerald between 30 and 40 carats.

Even the model was impressed enough to take a picture of her own after the shoot wrapped.

“We’ll shoot 500 shots, but all it takes is one,” Glick said.

You can pick up July’s issue of Gulfshore Life at Barnes & Noble, Sprouts, the Fresh Market and Whole Foods, or you can sign up for a subscription online.