East Naples woman arrested after drugs found in secret compartments

Aisha Nicole Carballo, 41. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

An East Naples woman is in custody after deputies said a K-9 unit found narcotics hidden in items with secret compartments during a traffic stop.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Aisha Nicole Carballo was arrested after deputies saw her driving a red Chrysler sedan with its headlights and tail lights off near Airport-Pulling Road and Davis Boulevard, around 9:15 p.m., Thursday.

After pulling over Carballo’s car, a K-9 conducted an open-air sniff around it and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics. They searched the car and found a multicolored tote bag and a gray bag inside.

Inside the bags, deputies found a fake lipstick container, a fake key fob and a hollowed-out lint roller that contained a fentanyl/cocaine mixture, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and alprazolam and clonazepam pills. The search also turned up over $900 cash and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Deputies took Carballo into custody. She faces multiple felony narcotics charges including fentanyl trafficking and possession of crack cocaine.