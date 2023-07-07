Christmas Tree Shops closing soon after filing for bankruptcy

After filing for bankruptcy in May, Christmas Tree Shops will now close all of its stores.

Fans were hurt to hear the company filed for bankruptcy after confirming it defaulted on a $45 million loan and plans to close all of its stores.

“I’m not happy about it. Now we’ll have to find someplace else or maybe somebody will buy them, who knows?” Nancy Elsasser said.

Employees at the Estero location could not confirm the exact date the location will close but said it will be in the next few months. They plan on increasing discounts until it closes.

The discounts at the Estero location are as high as 75% on Friday.

There are three other locations in Florida. The Pembroke Pines store closed in May.

“The original one was really nice it started on Cape Cod and it spread to Connecticut and all over, and then I was so glad it came down here because we live here now,” Carol P. said.