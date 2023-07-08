Failed Robbery: Atlanta nail salon employees ignore demands, sends robber fleeing

Credit WINK News.

A man’s attempt to rob a nail salon in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday failed when the patrons and employees refused to comply with his demands for money, footage released by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta shows.

The suspect entered the salon on Monday afternoon and began yelling at people to get down and hand over all their money while brandishing a bag, the footage shows.

The people inside the store appeared to remain calm and didn’t respond to his demands. The man silently walks out of the store 30 seconds after entering, footage shows.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in exchange for a $2,000 reward, Crime Stoppers said.