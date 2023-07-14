Naples Park man arrested, accused of animal abuse

Keith Evanick Lahey, 36. (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

A 36-year-old man was arrested by Collier County deputies after his dog was found in such an “extreme state of neglect” that the dog had to be euthanized.

The case dates back to 2020 when deputies were dispatched to Keith Evanick Lahey’s home in Naples Park in response to a report of animal abuse, according to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

A 17-year-old Shih Tzu named Duncan was found in a cage under a boat. The dog was covered in dirt, feces and urine. Duncan’s fur was matted and it appeared to be in distress. One of the dog’s bones was showing on its front legs and was unable to walk. Duncan was also struggling to breathe.

A Collier County Domestic Animal Services officer confirmed the dog was neglected, malnourished and underweight. The doh’s skin was also decaying due to lack of care.

Lahey told authorities the dog lived in the cage and appeared to be unconcerned for his condition, which he attributed to old age.

Duncan weighed 5 pounds and was covered in open sores and ulcers, according to a veterinarian who examined him, the sheriff’s office said. The dog also appeared to be emaciated.

The dog had to be euthanized.

Lahey was found and arrested on Thursday.